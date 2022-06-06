Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Monday they hired Angie Sharp as the community engagement manager, a new position for the city.

Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.

“I am very excited to join this dynamic and diligent team,” Sharp said. “As Community Engagement Manager, I plan to do just that - find creative and impactful ways to connect with the people who are supporting, growing, and living in the City of Bettendorf. When we do that, the entire Quad Cities Area succeeds and more people will know just how vibrant this community is to raise a family, build a business, and have a fun and fulfilled life.”

Sharp has worked at WQAD since 2009, she graduated from Augustana College with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and English, the city said. She also has worked with Lead(h)er, American Heart Association, Dress for Success Quad Cities, and YWCA Quad Cities.

According to the city, Sharp, her husband Zach, their son Zander and dog Zuno, currently live in Moline but are actively looking for a home in Bettendorf.

