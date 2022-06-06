Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

The chain is debuting the Pride Whopper, with your choice of two tops or two bottoms (buns, that is).

If you get it, you get it.

Inside, it’s the same Whopper ingredients – a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and ketchup.

Burger King says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Sorry, U.S. customers – it’s only available at Burger Kings in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with Davenport shooting
Man arrested in connection to Davenport shooting
Davenport schools to hold graduation at Adler Theatre
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
The incident is still under investigation.
2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning
Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint
Dogged by scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible ouster by his...
British PM faces potential ouster
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon