Clinton artist’s ‘The Grove’ exhibit in local park opens Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Public art displays are a very big trend in major cities all over the world. But the movement is starting to spread into small and mid-size communities, too.

Gabi Torres, an abstract visual artist from Clinton, is making it happen in her hometown. She elaborates on her exhibit called, The Grove. The talented artist received a $5,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to create the display.

The Grove, a public outdoor art exhibit, will officially open with a reception on June 8 and stay on display through September at Pocket Park, 125 4th Ave South, in Clinton, Iowa.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The large-scale abstract, immersive art experience is a forest of artwork is all custom-framed by a local woodworker and placed in the park for all to enjoy.

For those interested in attending the opening reception, contact Gabi Torres at gabibirdartist@gmail.com.

Area businesses and community members provided necessary funding to assist in the effort including Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Clinton Alliance, Retired With Wood, Brocolo, Kersh Digital, City of Clinton Parks & Recreation and Public Works Departments, and Upholstery Unlimited.

Learn more about Gabi Torres and her art online at https://gabriella-torres.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.