Davenport man sentenced to 1 year in prison for prison escape

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 16 months, or one year and four months, in prison for escape from custody, according to a media release.

Marius Lamar Avant, 27, was ordered to serve the sentence consecutively to his previously imposed 60-month sentence for felon in possession of a firearm charge in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

Avant was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

In September 2020, while serving the remainder of a term of imprisonment for a prior federal escape conviction,

Avant left the Davenport Residential Reentry Center without authorization and failed to return, in September 2020 while serving the remainder of a term of imprisonment for a prior federal escape conviction, according to the release. He was not arrested for over four months.

When Avant was arrested in February 2021, he was found in possession of a firearm in Rock Island, Illinois, the release said.

Avant pleaded guilty to the escape offense on Jan. 10, following his conviction for the firearm offense in the Central District of Illinois, according to the release.

