Local small business launches initiative to provide books for students at Rock Island school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When local business owners have a passion for a project and put that passion into motion, great things can happen in the community.

Such an example is Tamara Felden from The Artsy Bookworm.

She has a dream of putting three books into the hands of every single second grade student at Rock Island Academy by the time school resumes in the fall of 2022. Watch the interview to learn more about how to support her initiative.

The IndieGoGo campaign to raise $1810.25 (representing the cost of the books with 100% going toward book purchases at cost). Felden maintains that if the fundraiser goes above the goal, the project will expand to other grades.

To contribute, Tamara says nterested parties can donate in-store, online at a GoGo campaign, or follow (to get more info) The Artsy Bookworm on Facebook (see below).

While children have some reading materials at school, many children don’t have books at home. Providing them with books that they own and have at home offers more options for practicing their reading and for the pleasure that reading can bring. And there is a very good reason second grade was selected. Developing reading skills at this age is crucially important for later academic success.

The Artsy Bookworm / 1319 30th Street/ Rock Island, IL / (309) 558-0278 / Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookwormqc

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.