Advertisement

Local small business launches initiative to provide books for students at Rock Island school

The Artsy Bookworm launches initiative to provide books for students at Rock Island school before the next term starts in the fall.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When local business owners have a passion for a project and put that passion into motion, great things can happen in the community.

Such an example is Tamara Felden from The Artsy Bookworm.

She has a dream of putting three books into the hands of every single second grade student at Rock Island Academy by the time school resumes in the fall of 2022. Watch the interview to learn more about how to support her initiative.

The IndieGoGo campaign to raise $1810.25 (representing the cost of the books with 100% going toward book purchases at cost). Felden maintains that if the fundraiser goes above the goal, the project will expand to other grades.

To contribute, Tamara says nterested parties can donate in-store, online at a GoGo campaign, or follow (to get more info) The Artsy Bookworm on Facebook (see below).

While children have some reading materials at school, many children don’t have books at home. Providing them with books that they own and have at home offers more options for practicing their reading and for the pleasure that reading can bring. And there is a very good reason second grade was selected. Developing reading skills at this age is crucially important for later academic success.

The Artsy Bookworm / 1319 30th Street/ Rock Island, IL / (309) 558-0278 / Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookwormqc

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with Davenport shooting
Man arrested in connection to Davenport shooting
Davenport schools to hold graduation at Adler Theatre
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
The incident is still under investigation.
2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning
Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

Latest News

Myth-busting for longevity with expert Michelle Cuffe
Myth-busting for longevity
Bereskin Art Gallery to close in August, art classes moving to Figge and Family Museum
Bereskin Art Gallery to close in August, art classes moving to the Figge and Family Museum
Gabrielle Torres, artist in Clinton, Iowa
Clinton artist’s ‘The Grove’ exhibit in local park opens Wednesday
Midwest Writing Center’s annual writing conference for emerging authors is June 23-25
Midwest Writing Center’s annual writing conference for emerging authors is June 23-25