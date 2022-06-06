Advertisement

Man charged in connection with Davenport gunfire incident

Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive...
Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and going armed with intent.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot at a vehicle in May.

Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and going armed with intent. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday at $5,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing June 16.

Around 11:04 a.m. May 10, Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the 7200 block of Jebens Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mitchell and the alleged victim know each other and do not get along.

Mitchell was captured on security camera footage getting out of a vehicle near 72nd Street and Hillandale Road, according to the affidavit. He hid behind a tree and waited for the alleged victim to drive up to the intersection, according to the affidavit.

When she turned northbound, Mitchell ran out from behind the tree, pointed a gun at her and shot at her, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell then left the area. Officers located a .22-caliber casing where he was standing near the intersection, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Mitchell was convicted of second-degree arson in May 2018 and was adjudicated delinquent in Scott County. He is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with Davenport shooting
Man arrested in connection to Davenport shooting
Davenport schools to hold graduation at Adler Theatre
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
The incident is still under investigation.
2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning
Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

Latest News

Police lights road
Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
Iowa Democrats hope changes help it salvage leadoff caucuses
Off and on showers and storms
Off and on showers and storms
About 150 bikes showed up to the blessing of the bikes on Sunday
A.B.A.T.E kicks off summer riding season with ‘Blessing of the Bikes’