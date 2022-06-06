Man charged in connection with Davenport gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot at a vehicle in May.

Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and going armed with intent. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday at $5,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing June 16.

Around 11:04 a.m. May 10, Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the 7200 block of Jebens Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mitchell and the alleged victim know each other and do not get along.

Mitchell was captured on security camera footage getting out of a vehicle near 72nd Street and Hillandale Road, according to the affidavit. He hid behind a tree and waited for the alleged victim to drive up to the intersection, according to the affidavit.

When she turned northbound, Mitchell ran out from behind the tree, pointed a gun at her and shot at her, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell then left the area. Officers located a .22-caliber casing where he was standing near the intersection, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Mitchell was convicted of second-degree arson in May 2018 and was adjudicated delinquent in Scott County. He is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

