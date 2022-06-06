Midwest Writing Center’s annual writing conference for emerging authors is June 23-25

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mentorship is so valuable in nearly every industry or art form. There is simply nothing like learning from those who have blazed trails that you wish to travel.

This is what takes place when famous authors converge on the Quad cities for a writer’s conference.

Sarah Elgatian, Midwest Writing Center, informs viewers about the conference and other summer programs and offerings.

The annual David R. Collins Writers’ Conference scheduled for June 23-25 brings famous authors to the Quad Cities to teach about writing and and publishing. This year’s line up will feature Ross Gay, Chuy Renteria, LaTanya McQueen, Jennifer Colville, and Gina Franco.

The location is at the Rock Island Public Library at 401 19th Street or attendees may sign up for virtual option. To register or get more information, visit here.

Midwest Writing Center is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Corporation located in the Rock Island Public Library. The phone number is 309-732-7330.

