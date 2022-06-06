Off and on showers and storms today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to make their way across the region this afternoon, with highs reaching the 70′s to near 80°. These storms are not expected to become severe, but could still produce areas of moderate to heavy rain. As low pressure tracks to the east, precipitation wraps up later this evening, followed by partially clearing skies. Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday, with rain moving back in Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry Thursday, with showers wrapping up the work week Friday. Look for highs in the 70′s to 80° through the period, and comfortable weather heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for evening showers and thunderstorms. Partial clearing late. Low: 59°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 77°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

