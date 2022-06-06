Advertisement

Off and on showers and storms today

The threat for severe weather is very low this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to make their way across the region this afternoon, with highs reaching the 70′s to near 80°. These storms are not expected to become severe, but could still produce areas of moderate to heavy rain. As low pressure tracks to the east, precipitation wraps up later this evening, followed by partially clearing skies. Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday, with rain moving back in Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry Thursday, with showers wrapping up the work week Friday. Look for highs in the 70′s to 80° through the period, and comfortable weather heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.  High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for evening showers and thunderstorms.  Partial clearing late. Low: 59°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant.  High: 77°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with Davenport shooting
Man arrested in connection to Davenport shooting
Davenport schools to hold graduation at Adler Theatre
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
The incident is still under investigation.
2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning
Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Off and on showers and storms today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers & Storms Tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunny This Morning/Storms This Afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild Sunday