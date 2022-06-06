Off and on showers and storms today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Off and on showers and storms are likely today, while severe weather isn’t likely some areas may see brief periods of heavy rainfall. This will lead to cooler temps today with extensive cloud cover with highs only in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be dry in the daylight hours before more scattered showers and storms move in early Wednesday morning and continue off and on through the day. Much like today, there won’t be much, if any, threat for severe weather. Thursday looks to be dry and mild with highs near 80º. Friday will bring another chance for rain and cooler temps in the 60s and 70s. Finally by the weekend we will get back to back days with sunshine and comfy temps with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Off and on showers and storms. High: 77º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 59º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 77º

