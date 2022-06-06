Advertisement

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday.

Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release.

Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric M. Jackson, collided with a 2006 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 67-year-old Elizabeth A. Stock, while both vehicles were driving westbound.

According to state police, the Freightliner Truck Tractor left the roadway into the center median where it stopped in the creek bed.

One lane of traffic on I-80 near milepost 32 was opened about 1:30 a.m. after both lanes were closed for crash investigation and cleanup of debris, state police said. One lane of I-80 will remain closed for a short distance in the area while cleanup continues throughout Monday.

Jackson and Stock were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Jackson was issued a citation for improper lane usage, according to state police. The investigation is ongoing.

