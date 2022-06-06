Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released camera footage related to the June 3rd, 2022 arrest of an Iowa City woman.

Footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,

Police say Brown has a history of being combative and belligerent with law enforcement and that efforts to deescalate the situation verbally, were unsuccessful.

While resisting arrest, Brown reportedly assaulted three Iowa City Police Officers. An officer attempted to use chemical spray to gain compliance but the device failed to discharge. As Brown was being placed in a patrol vehicle, she grabbed an officer’s taser in an attempt to disarm him.

Camera footage shows Brown being struck multiple times in the upper back area by an officer until she let go of the Taser. Brown continued to be assaultive toward Johnson County Jail deputies during the booking process. She did not require any medical treatment at the time of her booking.

After the arrest, she was taken to the Johnson County Jail. At the jail she continued resisting during the booking process, biting a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

You can watch the body cam and in-car video of the incident in the video below. Warning, the video contains violence and profanity.

Brown is charged with the following:

Public Intoxication

Interference with Official Acts

3 Counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations

Disarming a Peace Officer

Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury

The incident remains under review in accordance with the department’s use of force policy.

