QC Cruisers’ 39th Open Run Car Show set for Saturday

Vehicle registration starts at 3 p.m. at SouthPark Mall parking lot
QC Cruisers’ 39th Open Run Car Show is set for Saturday, June 11, 2022
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s an event that screams “Summer”!

The Quad Cities Cruisers will hold their 39th Open Run Car Show on Saturday, June 11, at SouthPark Mall, Moline.

Tom Saelens provides an overview of all the crusin’ details including that entry cost is $15 per vehicle and spectators get free admission.

Vehicle registration is 3-5 p.m., with a show and shine from 5-6 p.m. and trophy presentation at 7 p.m. Plaques will be awarded to the top 100 cars.

There will be $25 hourly cash drawings throughout the show, along with 50/50 charity drawings and a People’s Choice Award.

Food vendors will be at the event and live music will be part of the fun.

For more information, call Jim Swank at 563-528-2586 or Tom Saelens at 563-505-8657, or visit the club’s website.

