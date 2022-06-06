United Way Quad Cities seeking volunteers for ‘Read United QC’ this summer

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities is looking to boost the number of volunteers for a reading initiative started earlier this year.

From February to early June, 450 volunteers have helped Quad Cities preschool to third grade students with their reading skills through United Way’s “Read United QC” initiative.

The initiative helps students with the skills they need for summer and beyond.

The local organization is now looking for 200 additional volunteers to help with the summer session of Read United QC.

“During the summer we often times will find there’s learning loss. And so, we want to make sure that we can continue to help our kids grow, to help them achieving their reading scores. And we also want to help kind of combat that learning loss for the summer. And so we have teamed up with a couple different locations. So we’re going to be in East Moline, Rock Island and in Davenport where people can volunteer,” said Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Quad Cities.

“We just really want our community to really wrap their arms around our kiddos,” said Zogg.

United Way’s ‘Read United QC’ is an initiative that pairs students in preschool through third grade with volunteers to help close the COVID-related gaps in youth literacy.

Data shows only 30% of Quad Cities students were reading at grade level by third grade in the 2020/2021 school year.

That is down from 61% before the pandemic.

“We not only want our students to grow with their reading, but we want them to learn to love reading. Because then that’s something they’re going to continue to do and they’re going to take forward with them,” said Zogg.

The Read United QC program allows volunteers to sit down for a one-on-one reading session with a student, once per week, for 30 minutes.

“That’s where the student is really going to grow. That’s where the volunteer is going to hear and see that student grow. They’re going to build relationship,” said Zogg.

Jenni Swanson volunteered this past spring, and saw a lot of growth with the student saw every week.

“He looks forward to me coming, and I look forward to being there to help him read. He’s had a struggle with reading so we kind of took a step back from the books and worked on sight words and worked on phonics and word sounds and, to be honest, the progress he made over the time I was working with him has just been amazing,” said Swanson.

So amazing, that she has decided to volunteer again this summer.

“It was so impactful for me that for the summer program, I signed up for two slots. I think my reading buddy is coming back this summer, so I did put in a request that if I can still be matched with him I would like that,” said Swanson.

United Way is recruiting 200 volunteers by June 13. Volunteers can choose the location and time they want to read with a student who could use the help.

