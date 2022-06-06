Vietnam War Veteran has park dedicated to him 50 years later

BENNETT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bennett Park in Bennett, Iowa was dedicated to fallen Vietnam War Veteran American Ranger Jeffrey Maurer on Saturday. Family, friends, community members, and fellow war veterans attended the dedication ceremony.

Maurer’s brothers, former classmates and basketball coaches, and fellow Army Veterans spoke during the dedication ceremony sharing stories of Maurer from high school and while growing up.

Jeffrey Maurer is a native of Wilton but moved to Bennett and graduated high school in 1971. He volunteered for the Army Service shortly after graduating. Maurer was first in his class of 660 in airborne infantry training in Fort Polk, LA.

On June 9, 1952, American Army Ranger Jeffrey Maurer of Wilton, IA was killed by an explosive device while conducting a battle damage assessment on a North Vietnamese bunker complex. He is believed to be the last ground unit killed during the Vietnam War. He earned multiple medals posthumously for his bravery and dedication to the U.S. Army.

While in high school, Maurer was a natural leader and star basketball player for Bennett High School. Classmates reflected on the person Maurer was in high school.

“He had so many other strong qualities. He was rather daring, but also humble,” Madelyn Hemiston-Phares, a classmate of Maurer’s said. “Jeff was a leader in our ranks. And I’m sure the army recognized that quality right away.”

Maurer’s brothers, Joel and Steve Dircks, spoke during the ceremony about their brother and how he impacted so many lives.

“I was six months old when my brother was killed,” Steve Dircks said. “So getting to know a lot of these people over the last 50 years and getting to learn more about Jeff as we go. Learning more stories, more personal stories here today. And then the dedication to the park is just awesome. We can’t thank you enough. That’s very good.

“Jeff was my hero growing up. I was 12 years old at the time of his passing,” said Joel Dircks. “But I just remember many good times with him and how many lives he touched.”

Army Ranger Veteran Tyler Szczecina said, “Rangers like specialists Maurer and every other Ranger who lived up to the Creed will never be forgotten. It is days like today. Ryan very fortunate to commemorate this wonderful park, under Jeffrey Mauer. Ranger Mauer. You are the epitome of a US Army Ranger.”

