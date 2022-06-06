YMCA Earns Charity Navigator Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 13 months after opening it’s doors, the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA signed up their 10,000th member. Nearly 30% of those members are receiving financial assistance based on donor support. This support has now been nationally recognized.

This spring, the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley was named the winner of the Charity Navigator Award. The award is given to nonprofits that use their donations to the fullest extent and give back to the community as much as possible. From covering membership costs to providing full scholarships to YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln during the summer, the YMCA knows how to give back.

“So what Charity Navigator is, what we’ve seen is now 11 straight years we’ve gotten the highest rating they have which puts us in the top 2% across the whole country,” said Frank Klipsch, Executive Director of Outreach and Communications for the Bittner YMCA.

In a press release provided by the YMCA, they say:

“It all begins with our volunteer board leadership, the same way it has for 164 years,” said YMCA of the IMV President and CEO Brad Martell. “The legacy of service, understanding community needs and leading our mission to meet these challenges is very special. Together, our volunteers, donors, staff, and members and participants are making a real difference in thousands of lives.”

Director of Camp Abe Lincoln Nick Martinez spoke about how the donations the YMCA receives impacts our local community.

“The YMCA for the Iowa Mississippi Valley, so our y raises over $850,000 in direct fundraising to help send kids to camp to help make the Y accessible for everyone.”

The Berdicia family has been a part of the local YMCA community for about three years reflected on how much of an impact it has had on them. Maria and Xavier Berdicia spoke with TV6 about their personal experiences with the program.

“Oh, gosh, it’s, I mean, words can’t even describe in California, we had nothing like this, to be honest,” Maria Berdicia said. “Xavier [my son], He loved it. I mean, from day one, he just wanted to keep going.”

“It feels great,” Xavier Berdicia said. “It makes me feel more confident than ever about my dreams. Because like, it makes me feel like I have like something supporting me in all my struggles.”

This summer, the YMCA of the IMV’s summer camp and childcare programs will serve nearly 1,000 children every day. Camp Abe Lincoln and the Y’s five DHS-licensed summer camps have budgeted over 600 week-long camp scholarships.

For more information, visit YMCAIMV.org.

