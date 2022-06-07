Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in single UTV crash in Warren County

Police lights.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Abingdon, Illinois man is dead and two children are injured after police say a UTV crashed and overturned several times in the ditch Monday in Warren County.

According to Illinois State Police, 42-year-old Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV westbound on 130th Avenue near 170th Street about 3:46 p.m., when Simkins lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway to the right, hit a ditch, and overturned several times.

Simkins and the 10-year-old passenger were ejected, state police said.

Simkins was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Knox County Coroner, according to state police. The 10-year-old passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 7-year-old passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to state police, this is an ongoing investigation.

