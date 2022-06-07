Burlington man arrested for stabbing man, police say

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested after police say he stabbed a 43-year-old man in the leg Monday.

Eric Allen Shaffer, 40, is charged with willful injury, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Burlington police and fire departments responded about 9:38 a.m. to the 700 block of Aetna for a reported assault with a knife, according to a media release.

Police on the scene found a 43-year-old man with a knife wound to his leg, the department said. The fire department transported him to an area hospital.

According to police, after investigation, Shaffer was found to be a person of interest and was arrested.

