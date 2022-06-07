Advertisement

Burlington man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for ammunition charge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to 108 months, or nine years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Kaleb Alan Shannan, 22, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Shannon was identified as a person who made numerous threats toward law enforcement and their families, both in electronic communication and personal contact.

During a traffic stop search, law enforcement seized nine-millimeter rounds of ammunition from Shannan’s backpack, court records show.

On Jan. 18, Shannan pleaded guilty to the charge, according to the media release.

