Burlington man sentenced to life in prison in woman’s shooting death

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a Des Moines County jury convicted of him in the shooting death of a woman in 2020.

On May 31, the jury convicted Kevin Rashawn Lee, 28, of first-degree murder and domestic abuse assault following a five-day trial in Des Moines County District Court.

Court records show he requested to be sentenced immediately and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lee also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the heirs of Riley Degn Smith-Hanna, according to court records.

He was arrested in November 2020.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, Burlington officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of South 10th Street for a report of a robbery and a shooting.

Officers saw a naked man, later identified as Lee, standing outside a neighbor’s home. He ran off when he saw officers.

An officer chased him into the South 10th Street home. He was acting erratic and had a gunshot wound to his right hand.

Officers placed handcuffs on him and told him he was being detained. Officers found a woman, later identified as Smith, lying on a couch with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee was transported to Great River Medical Center for medical treatment and was later interviewed.

He said he was in the shower when he heard Smith loudly say something to the effect of “who is it?” Lee said he then heard what he believed to be a table moving and then heard a gunshot. He said he stepped out of the bathroom and saw several men leaving out the front door.

He further said one of the men inside the front door threshold turned and shot him in the right hand.

Lee said he went back into the bathroom for several seconds, left, and went to the open front door. Lee said he looked around and did not see any people or cars.

He said he then went to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call the police.

A witness near the home told police he heard a gunshot several minutes before the original 911 call at 11 p.m. The witnesses said he looked out his window and could see the front door of the home. The witness said he did not see anyone around the house, and the front door was closed.

Minutes later, the witness heard a second gunshot and again looked out the window and saw no one around and the front door was shut. The witness said he heard yelling a little while later and saw the home’s front door was open and officers.

Detectives later spoke with Lee’s children’s mother, who said she received a Facetime call from him around 10:42 p.m. and said he and Smith had been robbed and that Smith had been shot.

Detectives also spoke with Smith’s mother, who said her daughter and Lee were together over the past year and that she was aware of multiple domestic violence incidents by Lee.

She said Lee had “terrorized” Smith and that she told her he had threatened to kill her on several occasions. She said she saw Lee hit her daughter three or four times and that Smith told her he had threatened her with a gun.

“Based upon eyewitness statements and evidence collected at the scene, investigators concluded that no robbery had occurred and that Smith and Lee were the only persons present in the home at the time of the shooting,” according to the affidavit. “Based upon the locations of the shell casings and the location of the projectiles found within the home, investigators concluded that Lee shot Smith and then shot himself in an attempt to cover up his actions.”

