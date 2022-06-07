City of Muscatine announces free electronics and tire drop off weeks

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - There are two weeks in July where residents of Muscatine can drop off any unwanted electronics and tires at the Muscatine Transfer Station.

Three electronics per household will be excepted for free from July 18-23.

Up to four tires off the rim of a vehicle, per household, will be accepted from July 25-30.

Residents must show proof of address, such as a driver’s license, to drop off items at the site.

For more information, visit the City of Muscatine’s website.

