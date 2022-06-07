Advertisement

Davenport man charged in shooting that injured 2 Saturday

Kemp Lee Harper Jr., 23, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Saturday after police say he fired into a crowd and injured two people.

Kemp Lee Harper Jr., 23, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Online jail records show he posted $5,000 and was released from the Scott County Jail Monday. He has a preliminary hearing June 15.

Around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of West 3rd Street and found one person injured by gunfire.

A second injured person was later located at a local hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Harper was seen on video firing indiscriminately into a crowd of approximately 12-20 people gathered on the north sidewalk of 3rd Street.

He then got into a vehicle and left the area without offering medical attention or contacting law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Haper later admitted that he saw a friend in a fight and opened fire with his Glock pistol into a crowd of people to stop the fighting, according to the affidavit.

