Eastern Iowa Community Colleges receives grant for welding, computer numerical control program equipment

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $787,620 grant Tuesday
Eastern Iowa Community College District logo.
Eastern Iowa Community College District logo.(KWQC/ Eastern Iowa Community College District)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges was awarded a $787,620 grant Tuesday for equipment to support welding and computer numerical control career technologies programs.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to expand and enhance the programs offered at EICC’s Regional Career Academy campuses in Clinton and Maquoketa to train students for in-demand jobs according to a media release.

According to the EDA, its investment will be matched with $196,905 in local funds.

“The Biden Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for workforce development across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will provide the equipment needed to expand training programs that regional high school students and current and potential members of the workforce need to compete for in-demand, skilled workforce positions.”

The East Central Intergovernmental Association funded by the EDA brings together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs, the media release said. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the East Central Intergovernmental Association.

