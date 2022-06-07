Advertisement

Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House

FILE - Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Elite Octane...
FILE - Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Elite Octane ethanol plant, Nov. 9, 2021, in Atlantic, Iowa. Republicans need to gain only five seats to win control of the House in the fall. Few Democratic seats are more at risk than that of Axne, whose district stretches from Democratic-leaning Des Moines to GOP-friendly suburbs and staunchly conservative farmland in Iowa's southwest corner. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican House primaries on Tuesday will set the table for the most competitive U.S. House races this fall.

A handful of districts will decide whether Democrats can hold their paper-thin margin amid bracing economic headwinds.

GOP House primaries in New Jersey, Iowa and California will determine who will face the most prominent and most vulnerable Democrats. Among them are New Jersey’s Tom Malinowski and Iowa’s Cindy Axne.

They won by fewer than 2 percentage points in 2020, and their districts have become slightly more Republican since new congressional district lines were set last year.

