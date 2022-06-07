Advertisement

Free ‘Movie in the Park’ returns to Moline

Moline's free 'Movie in the Park' returns June 10
Moline's free 'Movie in the Park' returns June 10(City of Moline/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation department is hosting the first free ‘Movie in the Park’ of the summer at Prospect Park.

Weather pending, the department will start playing Coco near the playground at 8:45 p.m. and is 1 hour and 45 minutes long.

Follow Moline Park and Recreation Facebook page for notice of cancellation if it is too rainy or windy.

The public is invited to bring their own chairs or blankets and snacks for the movie.

