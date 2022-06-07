Advertisement

Gradual clearing leads to sunshine

More showers and storms likely overnight
Showers and storms end tonight, then sunshine and mild temperatures return for Tuesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Active weather will continue to set up across the midwest tonight, but today will bring a lull in activity and sunshine will boost temps to near 80º this afternoon.  Tonight after sunset showers and storms will approach the area from the west.  Initially storms may be strong near Des Moines, but by the time they reach here around midnight or later they should be weaker and more in the form of steady to heavy rain.  Showers will push out around midday Wednesday allowing temps to recover to the mid 70s.  Thursday will bring a reprieve from the rain before another system arrives on Friday.  As of right now the weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Becoming sunny.  High: 80º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms.  Low: 59º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 74º

