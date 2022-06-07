Illinois Quad Cities libraries partner with Metro for summer reading programs

(KWQC) - MetroLINK will waive fares for children riding transit to libraries in the Illinois Quad Cities this summer.

According to a media release, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis are all offering their own “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading and event programs.

The four Illinois Quad Cities libraries have partnered with MetroLINK to allow children from ages 4 to 12 to use a valid library card as their fare when traveling to and from several library locations through July 31, according to the release.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult and will have their fares waived when traveling to and from participating library branches.

Riders must show a valid library card from the Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, or Silvis Libraries to claim the fare waiver, according to the release.

The four libraries offer a number of activities throughout the summer months. To find out more call the Moline Public Library at 309-524-2480 or visit www.molinelibrary.com. In Rock Island, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-READ (7323). In Silvis visit silvislibrary.org or call 309-755-3393. In East Moline visit www.eastmolinelibrary.com or call 309-755-9614.

Metro bus routes are located near the following library locations:

Moline Public Library: 3210 41st St. (Route 59)

Rock Island Public Library: Downtown Library, 401 19th St. (Route 10, 30, and 53) and Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road (Route 40 or Microtransit)

East Moline Public Library: 745 16th Ave. (Route 55)

Silvis Public Library: 806 1st Ave. (Route 10 and 50)

