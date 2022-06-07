Advertisement

Illinois State Police investigate crash involving Henry County squad car

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say a two vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 involved an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car.

Police say they investigated the crash Sunday around 6:13 p.m.

According to police, the Henry County Deputy was on scene of a previous crash assisting with traffic control.

Investigators say the deputy’s squad car was stationary with emergency lights activated and unoccupied.

Officials say a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on the interstate, failed to yield to the vehicle and struck the squad car.

Police said the driver of car has been identified as 34-year old Zaka Zeynalov of San Jose California.

Zeynalov was charged with Scott’s law- improper passing of a vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

No injuries were reported.

