Increasing Clouds & Pleasant This Evening

More showers and storms likely overnight into Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Sunshine, scattered clouds and pleasant temperatures provided us with a brief respite from our recent spell of unsettled weather, but that will come to an end later tonight.  We’ll see increasing cloudiness, followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday. It will be a soggy start to the day, with showers and storms continuing into the afternoon hours before coming to an end. Sunshine returns Thursday, with more wet weather expected to end the week. Temperatures should remain in the 70′s to near 80 degrees through the weekend. Things start heating up as we head into next week.

TONIGHT:  Increasing cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 74°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit cooler.  Low: 55°.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant.  High: 79°.

