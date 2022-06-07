KWQC’s ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ finalist for Service to America Awards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC’s “Real Conversations in the Quad Cities” is a 2022 finalist for the Service to America Awards.

The KWQC show was selected by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation for the service to community award, in a small market for the awards.

The NAD’s website said the 2022 finalists are leading examples of work that keeps our local communities safe, heard and informed through their commitment to community service with programs, campaigns and stories for and about the people and organizations they serve across the country.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards was founded in 1999 to honor local radio and television stations’ excellent community service efforts.

Real Conversation in the Quad Cities:

“Real Conversations in the Quad Cities” was an idea inspired in February of 2021 during Black History Month.

In response to the Black Lives Matter events in the previous year, KWQC seized the opportunity to take a leadership role in helping our community address racism and the resulting lack of equity for people of color in this mostly-white midwestern market.

MMJ/Anchor Skubie Mageza led the initial charge, with a heart-felt on-air editorial about what it was like to be a black man living in the Quad Cities of Iowa and Illinois. Based on the sheer volume of response to Mageza’s courageous comments, the station recognized the need to keep this important conversation going. The goal, to help white people understand what life is like in our community for people of color.

In April of 2021, KWQC launched “Real Conversations in the Quad Cities”, a series of livestream programs co-hosted by Mageza and his newsroom colleagues, Brittany Kyles & Talya Faggart. The goal was to provide a safe space where Black leaders in our community could share their experiences - and viewers could ask questions without fear of embarrassment.

Our partner in this project is The Lincoln Center, a local non-profit dedicated to our African American community. Together, the team developed a list of topics and guests for this ongoing initiative.

The first episode focused on the difficult conversation many Black parents feel compelled to have with their children about safely interacting with law enforcement. Since then, hosts have interviewed dozens of guests on topics including education, healthcare, social justice, DEI training and literature, programs specifically for black girls and women, cultural differences/celebrations, Black History, Juneteenth, etc.

This project makes innovative use of new technology as one of our first local programs produced specifically for our vast digital audience. While promoted heavily in our traditional newscasts and through push alerts, “Real Conversations in the Quad Cities” airs initially on our website/app as a livestream program, ultimately becoming on-demand content for our OTT platform.

