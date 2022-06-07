Advertisement

Man who left homemade bombs in Ankeny neighborhood sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

Chad Allen Williams, 47, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb...
Chad Allen Williams, 47, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb found in Ankeny on June 9th by an 8-year-old girl playing outside her home.(Polk County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A man accused of building a homemade bomb that was discovered by an 8-year old girl has been sentenced on federal charges.

Chad Allen Williams, 47, of Johnston, Iowa was sentenced Friday to 60 months in federal prison for making a destructive device and being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Williams pleaded guilty to the charges in January

According to court documents, Williams admitted to detonating homemade explosive devices on a public street in Ankeny, Iowa on May 12 and June 7, 2021. A third explosive device was found by the little girl as she was playing outside her home in the same area on June 9, 2021. That device, which did not detonate, was found to contain a significant amount of metallic shrapnel. No one was hurt.

With help from neighbors and other community members, law enforcement was able to trace the devices to Williams. A search of his home revealed controlled substances and items consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices, including those found in Ankeny. Agents also seized a loaded pistol in Williams’ vehicle.

Williams admitted to making and placing the explosive devices on the Ankeny street and using methamphetamine. Once he has served his prison term, he will have three more years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Police cars (3) search the scene
Police respond to shots fired in Davenport
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty
Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive...
Man charged in connection with Davenport gunfire incident

Latest News

gavel
Burlington man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for ammunition charge
There are two weeks in July when items will be accepted for free.
City of Muscatine announces free electronics and tire drop off weeks
Real Conversations
KWQC’s ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ finalist for Service to America Awards
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance