Man who left homemade bombs in Ankeny neighborhood sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A man accused of building a homemade bomb that was discovered by an 8-year old girl has been sentenced on federal charges.

Chad Allen Williams, 47, of Johnston, Iowa was sentenced Friday to 60 months in federal prison for making a destructive device and being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Williams pleaded guilty to the charges in January

According to court documents, Williams admitted to detonating homemade explosive devices on a public street in Ankeny, Iowa on May 12 and June 7, 2021. A third explosive device was found by the little girl as she was playing outside her home in the same area on June 9, 2021. That device, which did not detonate, was found to contain a significant amount of metallic shrapnel. No one was hurt.

With help from neighbors and other community members, law enforcement was able to trace the devices to Williams. A search of his home revealed controlled substances and items consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices, including those found in Ankeny. Agents also seized a loaded pistol in Williams’ vehicle.

Williams admitted to making and placing the explosive devices on the Ankeny street and using methamphetamine. Once he has served his prison term, he will have three more years of supervised release.

