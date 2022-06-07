Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon

More showers and storms likely overnight into Wednesday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and a light north wind 5-10 mph. Active weather returns to the Midwest tonight as we track a couple complexes of showers and thunderstorms that will affect the QCA.

Clouds will increase with the chance of rain coming after midnight. There is the potential for more showers and storms through the morning hours on Wednesday. The location depends on where the storms develop overnight, so stay with TV6 for continued updates. Once the rain clears Wednesday, highs rebound to the 70s. Another chance of rain moves in Friday and Sunday before we heat things up next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Low: 61º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers and storms. High: 74º

