Advertisement

Police presence in Davenport

3 detained after shots fired in Davenport
Police cars (3) search the scene
Police cars (3) search the scene(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people were detained after shots were fired near 9th St. and Perry St. in Davenport. No injuries were reported and two shell casings were found on scene.

The call came roughly around 7:30pm. Police were still on scene as of 8:30pm. This is an ongoing investigation and TV6 will keep you updated as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with Davenport shooting
Man arrested in connection to Davenport shooting
Davenport schools to hold graduation at Adler Theatre
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
The incident is still under investigation.
2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning
Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
They are looking for volunteers through June 13.
United Way Quad Cities seeking volunteers for ‘Read United QC’ this summer
They are looking for volunteers through June 13.
United Way Quad Cities seeking volunteers for ‘Read United QC’ this summer
Bereskin Art Gallery to close in August, art classes moving to Figge and Family Museum
Bereskin Art Gallery to close in August, art classes moving to the Figge and Family Museum