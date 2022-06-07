Police presence in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people were detained after shots were fired near 9th St. and Perry St. in Davenport. No injuries were reported and two shell casings were found on scene.

The call came roughly around 7:30pm. Police were still on scene as of 8:30pm. This is an ongoing investigation and TV6 will keep you updated as we find out more.

