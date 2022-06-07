Police: Rock Island man stole woman’s vehicle, drove recklessly while she was on the hood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Monday after police say he stole a woman’s vehicle, drove recklessly while she was on the hood and crashed the vehicle into a building in Davenport.

Quantarious Tapia, 21, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years; domestic abuse assault, a Class D felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, a serious misdemeanor.

He also was cited for driving while license revoked, reckless driving, and failure to obey traffic control device.

Tapia is expected to appear in Scott County Jail via video arraignment Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 4:59 a.m. May 31, Davenport officers responded to the 400 block of North Marquette Street for a report of someone lying on top of the hood of a moving car.

At West 2nd street and North Marquette Street, offices saw a black Chevrolet Impala driving north on North Marquette Street with a woman on the front windshield and hood.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the Impala continued to drive north on North Marquette Street and was seen driving through a red light at West 3rd Street and North Marquette Street.

The vehicle turned west on West 4th Street and continued to speed up and take sharp turns on other streets to get away from police.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 1400 block of West 4th Street where it crashed into the front of the building and caught on fire.

On the ground next to the vehicle was the same woman that was on the hood of the vehicle. She said the driver, Tapia, had gotten out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

She had multiple injuries to her body from holding onto the vehicle and after it had crashed into the building.

She said Tapia was her ex-boyfriend. She said they were together earlier that night and while driving her Chevrolet Impala to her home, he punched her multiple times and threw a beer at her.

She said once they were at the house, Tapia took the vehicle key from the center console and they went inside the house where he continued to assault her.

A witness told Tapia to stop and he did before punching the woman’s TV. He then went out to the Impala and got inside.

The woman said she got onto the hood and windshield to prevent him from taking the vehicle. She said he started to drive at high rates of speed while she was still on the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Tapia was driving with a revoked driver’s license out of Illinois.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.