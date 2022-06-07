QC residents learn about online scams during ‘Iowa Fraud Fighters’ program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday afternoon, over 100 people attended the Iowa Insurance Division’s ‘Iowa Fraud Fighters’ program.

“We did it because the best defense that we can provide to Iowans is to give them information about how to protect themselves, as well as their neighbors, and other people in their lives,” said Doug Ommen, commissioner of the Iowa Insurance Division.

Debbie Mlakar is a scam victim and remembers how aggressive the scammers were towards her.

“I got this phone call, and they said, ‘We’re cutting your Iowa-Illinois power and light within 30 minutes. You gotta put money in right now.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh. What do I do?’” Mlakar said. “They started screaming at me, saying, ‘We need a debit card, we don’t want a credit card. I felt really vulnerable. I was such a nervous wreck. I had to change all my account numbers, change all my credit cards.”

According to AARP, Americans over 50 years old lost nearly $3 billion in cybercrimes in 2021.

“We do know that scammers use whatever tools are available, in order to reach Iowans, try to steal their money,” Ommen said. “It is through internet and cyber capacity that they are able to reach a lot of people here in Iowa.”

Ommen said Ponzi schemes, computer, and grandparent schemes are still very prevalent.

“The scammers are pretty ingenious about how they are able to attract people, get their attention, and then try to get their money,” Ommen said. “We’ll spend time talking about real-life examples of how people are scammed. We think that will provide really good lessons.”

Mlakar said she still has many questions.

“Why am I getting scammed? Why am I picked on? Why are all the people over 60 getting picked on more than people younger? I’m getting scammed constantly,” Mlakar said. “I mean, I don’t know who these people are. I think people need to know that there are so many scams.”

Ommen adds that is important to double-check before you invest money, and it is important to talk to someone else, such as a friend, family member, or the Iowa Insurance Division, before investing.

