Quad Cities Fire Departments offer firework safety tips ahead of Fourth of July holiday

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Julian Gibson, of Dallas Center, Iowa, holds packages of fireworks before buying them in a tent owned by the Iowa Fireworks Company, in Adel, Iowa. Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, with far more children getting hurt and more patients requiring amputation, according to state data and a new study. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters from Davenport, Bettendorf, and Muscatine Fire Departments are asking residents to be safe and use common sense when shooting fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

The designated times for shooting consumer fireworks in both Davenport and Bettendorf are between 2 P.M and 11 P.M on July 3rd and 4th and 9 am to 10 pm in Muscatine on the same days. Fire officials say they receive many calls for hand injuries, some even leading to amputations, and recommend no one below the age of 18 handle fireworks without adult supervision.

Some other tips include lighting personal fireworks on your own property, not re-lighting a firework, and having plenty of water available. Firefighters also recommend attending a city public show instead of using consumer fireworks, as many are free and run by certified staff.

“Let the professionals do it, they are extremely good at it, they have to have all their certificates with the state fire marshals office, the dot, the ATF,” Bettendorf Fire Assistant Chief Troy Said stated. “There is a lot involved to be able to just shoot off display fireworks.”

Davenport City Council is looking to shorten the designated hours Wednesday at a council meeting, due to comments from residents dealing with PTSD as well as owners of noise-sensitive pets.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

