Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive...
Man charged in connection with Davenport gunfire incident
Police cars (3) search the scene
Police respond to shots fired in Davenport
Davenport schools to hold graduation at Adler Theatre
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
The company sent the announcement to prepare employees for upcoming new product programs that...
John Deere moving cab manufacturing from Waterloo to Mexico; new product line to take its spot

Latest News

Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes
Police lights.
1 dead, 2 injured in single UTV crash in Warren County
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden signs bills on health care for veterans