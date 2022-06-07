Secretary of the Army tours Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The first woman to serve as Secretary of the Army is on a tour of manufacturing and logistics centers across the country and made a stop in the Quad Cities on Tuesday.

Secretary Christine Wormuth said the Rock Island Arsenal plays an important role in the Army’s success.

“All of the different things that are done here at Rock Island Arsenal ... underscore how important it is to have a healthy defense industrial base,” Wormuth said.

Also on Tuesday’s tour Congresswomen Cheri Bustos, D-IL 17. She said the arsenal’s contributions are playing out in real-time in Europe.

“The arsenal is playing a key role in that we are standing in the middle of the center of excellence, where we are playing a key role right here from the Quad Cities, in what’s happening in Ukraine,” Bustos said. “[We] have the capability of continuing to play a major role in that.”

The howitzers produced on the Island helped reinforce NATO allies on edge as the war in Ukraine continues. Wormuth said the arsenal also plays a key role in getting that aid to where it’s needed.

“Just making sure that all of the different types of assistance and equipment that we’re providing are getting to the right ports, the right places,” Wormuth said. “So that they can get to Europe as quickly as possible.”

According to Wormuth, The new technologies used in the Quad Cities will be the blueprint for the future of the army’s other twenty-two depots and arsenals across the country.

“This is a fantastic example of that kind of modernization and transformation, the 3D printing here is really very impressive,” Wormuth said. “There are other places where we need to do that in our organic industrial base. And we’re trying to lay that out over time.”

The next stops on the secretary’s agenda include visits to the Fourth Infantry Division in Fort Carson, Colorado, and the Space and Missile Defense Command at the Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

