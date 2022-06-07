Showers & Storms Ending This Evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will soon come to an end this evening. As low pressure tracks to the northeast, clouds linger overnight, followed by partial clearing toward morning. Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday, with rain moving back in Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry again Thursday, with showers wrapping up the work week Friday. Look for highs in the 70′s to near 80° through the period, and comfortable weather heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms come to an end, then mostly cloudy skies. Partial clearing toward morning. Low: 57°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low: 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 76°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.