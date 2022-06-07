Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman charged in connection with a crash on the I-74 pedestrian bike path that killed two men and injured a third pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine whether there is enough probable cause to move the case forward. The judge does not determine whether a defendant is guilty or not guilty during a preliminary hearing.

Harris is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, one count of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, and two counts of reckless homicide.

She will be back in court June 23 for a pretrial conference. A hearing on a defense motion objecting to cameras in the courtroom will be heard June 24, according to electronic court records.

Around 1:56 a.m. May 22, Moline police responded to the pedestrian bike path on the new I-74 bridge for a report of a crash.

Officers found three people that had been struck by an SUV, driven by Harris, on the path, according to a media release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, both of Moline, died from their injuries. A third man also was injured, according to the release.

Harris was found in East Moline getting out of a Cadillac Escalade SUV, which matched witness’s statements from the I-74 bridge, according to the release.

She remained in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.