6 Special Olympics participants from Haiti are missing, officials say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson...
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean, all men between the ages of 18 and 32.(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Six people participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are missing, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, all six missing persons are members of the Haitian delegation participating in the Special Olympics in Orlando, which began Sunday and runs through June 12.

Officials did not confirm whether the missing persons are athletes.

The sheriff’s office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean, all men between the ages of 18 and 32.

The sheriff’s office said they believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play.

The sheriff’s office is working with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and local and federal law enforcement to find the men.

