Advertisement

Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.(KYTV, Barry County Sheriff)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV) - The U.S. Marshals have taken on the search for three escaped inmates out of Missouri.

Officials said Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped June 2 during the evening from jail in Barry County.

According to authorities, the three men cut a hole in the ceiling, entered a water heater storage area, and then broke an exit door.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said jail workers didn’t realize the three men were gone until the following morning.

The escaped inmates are considered armed and dangerous.

Officials in Barry County said the U.S. Marshals are better equipped to handle the manhunt.

Investigators believe the trio is currently in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Police cars (3) search the scene
Police respond to shots fired in Davenport
Traffic in the area is down to one lane, TV6 crews on scene said.
1 lane closed on Highway 61 after rollover crash
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty
Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman

Latest News

Zillow reports the hot housing market is not a bubble, according to economists.
Zillow: Are we in a housing bubble? Economists say no, as prices remain high
Police cars (3) search the scene
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident On Pershing Ave.
Chuck Grassley
Grassley wins primary; will run for eighth term in November
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses
DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds