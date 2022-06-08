Advertisement

City of West Liberty and volunteer fire department commit to agreement

The city of West Liberty and its volunteer Fire Department say they're making progress to come to an agreement.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - During a June 7th meeting, the West Liberty City Council voted 4-1 in favor of authorizing a letter of intent between the City of West Liberty and the West Liberty volunteer fire department.

The letter states that all of the parties are committed to coming to an agreement to be executed no later than October 1st, 2022.

This agreement will come as good news to townspeople after the West Liberty volunteer fire department said back in April that it was ending its association with the City over what it called “escalating hostility.” The City and volunteer fire department did seem to repair the relationship just a few weeks later.

The City outlined the letter of intent in the statement below:

Between the City of West Liberty,

West Liberty Rural Fire and EMS District, and the West Liberty Fire & EMS Association, Inc., and Volunteers

The parties will agree to work in good faith to resolve current issues concerning Fire and EMS being provided to the City of West Liberty and the Rural Fire and EMS District.

The parties will work towards reaching an agreement to provide Fire and EMS services that best meet the needs of the parties, including the volunteers, including options such as a 28E Agreement, a 28E Agreement involving a new agency, advisory board, and/or comparable entity.

The intent of these good-faith negotiations is to reach an agreement that will improve services, re-establish needed relationships, increase communication and transparency, and define the roles and expectations of all parties.

The City of West Liberty, the West Liberty Rural Fire & EMS District, and the West Liberty Fire & EMS Association, Inc., and Volunteers commit on concluding their negotiations and entering into an agreement to be executed no later than October 1, 2022.

During the negotiation of the above-noted agreement, the volunteer Fire & EMS personnel will continue to provide fire and EMS as they have done historically.

In addition, it is agreed that this is a non-binding preliminary commitment that the parties deem necessary in order to continue negotiations.

West Liberty Fire District officials did say that they will not drop the current litigation with the City of West Liberty until an agreement can be reached.

