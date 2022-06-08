Advertisement

Davenport man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm charge

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to 77 months; or six years and five months, in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Justin Marion Woods, 48, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, on July 4, 2020, Davenport police were dispatched to a disturbance involving weapons.

After investigating police found that a loaded Hi-Point .45 caliber pistol was found in Woods’ possession, court documents showed.

On Feb. 4, Woods pleaded guilty to the charge, according to court documents. Woods admitted he had been convicted of multiple felonies and he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

