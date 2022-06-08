Davenport woman sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced to 180 months; or 15 years, in prison on June 1, for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Chelsey Renae Lira, 31, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court records, in the fall of 2020 police were investigating a large-scale drug conspiracy involving eight people in Davenport, including Lira.

On Nov. 10, 2020, police tried to stop Lira in a traffic stop but she fled at a high-speed rate, court records show. She fleed on foot after exiting the car.

According to court records, Lira was not apprehended, but in her car police found 45.16 grams of ice methamphetamine, a stolen, loaded nine-millimeter Springfield XDS handgun, a loaded magazine for the handgun, additional ammunition, and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

On Dec. 15, 2020, Lira was arrested on an outstanding warrant, court records show. while being arrested 13.61 grams of ice methamphetamine and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking were recovered.

Lira posted bond and continued to traffic methamphetamine with one of her co-conspirators, according to court records. Due to her participation in the conspiracy, Lira was responsible for distributing more than five kilograms of methamphetamine.

Lira pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, court records show.

