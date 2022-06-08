Advertisement

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years.(Deidre DeJear's Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After running unopposed in Iowa’s primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates.

DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years.

She will face a tough challenger in Reynolds, whose campaign has raised eight times more money than the Democrat as she seeks a second full term. The fall campaign became official after polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. CT. Since becoming governor, Reynolds has ticked through a long list of conservative accomplishments.

