Des Moines County deputies investigate car burglaries, vehicle thefts

Police believe Danville, New London and Burlington have related incidents
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night.

According to deputies, from Saturday night into Sunday morning residents in Danville, reported multiple car burglaries and one vehicle theft.

Items taken range from petty cash, tools, clothing items, and wallets or purses, deputies said. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Burlington the following day.

According to deputies, the same night there were also reports of multiple car burglaries and two more vehicle thefts reported in New London and Burlington.

Detectives believe these incidents are related and have interviewed numerous people, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies ask anyone who has any information on any of these incidents, to please contact the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office at 319-753-8212.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said they encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. Please be sure to secure your vehicles and do not leave keys or valuables in vehicles.

