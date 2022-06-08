Advertisement

Dubuque man charged with threat of terrorism after social media post also broke sex offender rules

David Joseph Hanson
David Joseph Hanson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man who was charged with threat of terrorism after a social media post in which he threatened to drive by a school with his AR-15, also violated rules of his status as a sex offender.

On May 31st, 2022, David Joseph Hanson made a concerning post on a Facebook page that stated “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip.” The post was made in a Facebook Page called “I Hate People.” Hanson stated that he posted it as a joke. Police charged him with threat of terrorism.

A new criminal complaint has also revealed that Hanson, who is required to register as sex offender, had not properly maintained his registry. Back in 1999, Hanson was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse of a girl under 14 years old in Dubuque County.

As part of his sex offender status, Hanson is also required to report any and all forms of social media he uses. Officials determined that he had not reported any active social media accounts to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanson has been charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

