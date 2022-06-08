Advertisement

Grassley wins primary; will run for eighth term in November

Chuck Grassley
Chuck Grassley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - US Senator Chuck Grassley will fight to retain his senate seat after defeating challenger Jim Carlin Tuesday evening.

Grassley will challenge the Democratic winner in November in order to serve another six-year term.

He began his tenure in the U.S. Senate back in 1981. Before that Grassley served in the Iowa State legislature and U.S. House of Representatives.

In a statement Grassley stated:

“Thank you to all of you who supported my renomination, so that we could go to victory on November the 8th to turn around the bad policies of this administration. I’ve heard at my county meetings about inflation, about high gas prices, about the border not being secured. A Republican majority can take care of these bad policies of the Biden administration. So let’s work together to make sure we can win in November, take control of the United States Senate and House of Representatives, and bring some sanity back to this Washington, D.C. that the Biden administration has screwed up with their bad policies.”

