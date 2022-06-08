Advertisement

Iowa Democrat Franken will face Grassley in Senate race

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, will face Republican Chuck Grassley in the race for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat, winning his party nomination over two competitors.

Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday and earned the right to run against Grassley, who is seeking an eighth Senate term.

Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given Finkenauer was better known throughout the state after her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman that made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress.

Grassley won the Republican nomination over Jim Carlin, a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City.

