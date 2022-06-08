Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident On Pershing Ave.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have arrested a 32-year-old man after a shots fired incident in the 900 block of Pershing Avenue on Monday. According to an arrest report, Cole Timme, of Davenport was taken into custody on Tuesday. Police say Timme admitted he fired a gun into the air to scare away people who were chasing his brother. Timme was arrested and taken to jail. He faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in control of a firearm.

Police cars (3) search the scene (KWQC Staff)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.